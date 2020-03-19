Let These Adorable Animal Livestreams Bring On The Warm And Fuzzies

We get it. It feels like complete pandemonium ever since the coronavirus outbreak began.

But don’t let existential dread grip you in its sharp talons just yet. Many furry, scaly and winged creatures have the magical ability to lift our spirits.

The internet is full of animal livestreams from parks, wildlife sanctuaries and more — and we’ve compiled a list of our favorites.

So watch manatees for a minute, or get totally engulfed by the cuteness of shelter dogs the next. You have the freedom to do whatever you want when it comes to viewing these livestreams — which is a bit of a relief during this restrictive time.

The Gathering Room At Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary In Mount Juliet, Tennessee

The Kitten Cabana At Big Cat Rescue In Tampa, Florida

The Puppy Playroom At Warrior Canine Connection In Germantown, Maryland

The Panda Center At Wolong’s Nature Reserve In The Gengda Xingfu Valley In China

The Tropical Reef Exhibit At The Aquarium of the Pacific In Long Beach, California

The Sheep Barn At Farm Sanctuary In Watkins Glen, New York

Polar Bears On The Cape East Camera At Wapusk National Park, Canada

Kansas City Zoo’s Penguin Cam

GRACE’s Gorilla Forest Corridor Cam In The Democratic Republic of Congo

The Decorah Eagles Nest Built By The Raptor Resource Project In Decorah, Iowa

Orcas And Other Sea Life In British Columbia’s Johnstone Strait﻿

Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Sea Otter Cam

Save the Manatee Club’s Manatee Cam In Florida’s Blue Spring State Park

Kentucky Equine Adoption Center’s Live Cam