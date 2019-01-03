2 Hamster In A Pipe

RSPCA

This hamster called Jamie got wedged inside a tiny pipe for almost a week after escaping his cage in Bridgwater in southwest England. Animal welfare officer Alison Sparkes made a tiny ladder specifically for his rescue. “We knew he was OK as they’d been dropping food down and could hear him eating so I went home and cut a 1-meter-long ladder from some old wire mesh, then went back, fitted it in the pipe and that evening he emerged," she said. "Very thirsty, but OK."