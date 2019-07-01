Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Relationships

This Couple Took Engagement Photos With Dogs And Cats In Need Of Homes

They hope the paw-sitively adorable photo shoot inspires others to adopt.

Here’s something cat lovers and dog lovers can agree on: These engagement photos taken at an animal shelter are doggone cute.

Inspired by their love of animals, Brazilian couple Karina Setani and Renato Fernandes decided to shoot their engagement pics at Luisa Mell Institute, a São Paulo-based organization that provides shelter and adoption services to abused or abandoned animals in cities across Brazil.

“I have a thing for rescued animals, so much that I work as a professional pet photographer,” Setani told HuffPost. “That was one reason we took the pics at the shelter. But also, my significant other and I don’t really know how to pose or smile in a photo without it looking awkward, so this took the attention off us!”

Brazilian couple Karina Setani and Renato Fernandes took their engagement photos at an animal shelter.&nbsp;
The furry friends they met that day did steal the show ― but it’s hard not to when you’re this darn cute:

Setani gets a kiss on the nose from a puppy.
Puppies ran after the now-married couple in the shelter’s garden ― or rather, they ran after the delicious cake Fernandes brought them:

The dogs were big fans of the cake&nbsp;Fernandes brought.
Photographer Mabbom Santos also snapped pics of cats getting cuddly with the couple:

The cats were in a cuddly mood.
“My husband and I did not feel like we were at a photo session because we were kind of getting to know all the animals,” Setani said. “Our photographer kept following us and we almost forgot he was there. It felt really spontaneous.”

The couple married last spring and hope their engagement pics bring awareness to rescue animals at the shelter who still need homes. Setani and Fernandes actually adopted a cat named Pancake at the shelter a few weeks before the photo shot.

Here’s a freebie shot of the photogenic little guy:

The couple adopted Pancake a few weeks prior to taking photos at the shelter.
Friends and family have stepped up, too.

“My mother adopted one cat after our photo session,” Setani said. “She could not handle the picture of a one-eyed cat we sent to her during our visit and had to adopt her.”

Scroll down to see more of the couple’s adorable visit at the shelter:

