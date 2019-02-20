Animal Shelter Throws Senior Dogs Adorable Wedding So They Can Get Adopted Together

Jack and Diane, two senior mixed-breed dogs, are in it for the long howl.

Earlier this month, the staff at Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta, Maine, threw the canine couple a dog wedding in order to raise awareness among potential adopters that they are a bonded pair and need to be placed in a home together.

Sabrina Beggs

Stevanie Roy, the director of operations at KVHS, told HuffPost that the doggie duo was found in a cemetery in Chelsea, Maine, in August 2018 with their leashes tied together. The staff at the shelter figured they were close, but their adorable behaviors toward each other quickly confirmed that their feelings ran much deeper than puppy love.

Roy noted that the two “can be found snuggling together for hours,” but the cuteness doesn’t stop there.

Roy explains that Jack, 10, is a pretty laid-back guy, “very treat motivated” and — most importantly — a true gentleman.

“He sacrifices all toys and comfy beds for his lady, keeping chivalry alive,” Roy said.

Diane, 7, seems to be the boss in the relationship and tends to decide “their adventures” together. But she also adores her beau.

“She always gets super excited when getting reunited with Jack, and is always found doing a little dance when she sees him coming towards her,” Roy said.

Sabrina Beggs

Since Jack and Diane have been at the facility for some time, the staff thought throwing a dog wedding would be a good way of getting the word out about them. Plus, Roy notes, “We have always called them our old married couple.”

The KVHS staff threw the ceremony during a team meeting so everyone could celebrate the big day. Diane got ready in a dressing room where she could put on her veil with a flowered collar in private.

Sabrina Beggs

Jack, outfitted in a bow tie, patiently awaited his bride-to-be at the altar.

Sabrina Beggs

Diane was walked down the aisle as John Mellencamp played in the background.

Sabrina Beggs

Roy officiated their union, and when she asked the couple to say, “I do,” each dog slobbered on her cheek to give their approval. In lieu of a first kiss, they grabbed a stuffed toy together.

Sabrina Beggs

The reception consisted of a pizza party in which Jack and Diane devoured bits of pepperoni slices that members of the staff snuck to them.

The shelter hopes that the wedding will help the two find a home together. Roy said that the two were adopted once, but were returned to the shelter in November because they weren’t a great fit for the home.

“The adopters quickly learned that they would be a better fit in a quiet retirement home,” Roy said.