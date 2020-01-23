An animal rescue shelter in North Carolina is being brutally honest in an adoption ad for what it describes as the “world’s worst cat.”

Mitchell County Animal Rescue tells prospective owners exactly what to expect from domestic short-hair mix Perdita in a Facebook listing that is going viral.

“Perdita, we thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk,” the Spruce Pine-based shelter captioned pictures of the 4-year-old black and white puss they took in on Christmas Eve following the death of her owner.

Check out the ad here:

The reportedly unfriendly feline likes “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again,” “lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile” and “fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick,” it wrote.

Perdita dislikes kittens, dogs, children and hugs but is “ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space,” the ad concludes. She is, however, spayed and vaccinated, per a PetFinder listing.

It’s unclear how tongue-in-cheek the shelter is being with its ad. It did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

But office manager Brittany Taylor told ABC News Perdita is “just all-out awful.”

“She pretends like she wants you to pet her and love on her. As soon as you pick her up, she starts growling. She will swat you,” said Taylor, adding: “She definitely makes you laugh. One minute she wants you, and one minute she’s over it.”