Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Anjelica Huston raised some eyebrows with her comments about Woody Allen and Roman Polanski in a new profile.

An interview with Anjelica Huston made waves on social media Wednesday after fans read that the Hollywood icon would work with Woody Allen again “in a second” and believes Roman Polanski “paid his price.”

The 67-year-old talked to Vulture about a wide assortment of topics including her past drug use and various paramours, but many readers zeroed in on her bold statements about two very famous directors who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Allegations that Allen sexually abused his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child have been swirling since the director and Mia Farrow separated in 1992. Dylan Farrow detailed specific instances of abuse in a 2018 interview, saying “he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger” when she was 7 years old, among other descriptions. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images Anjelica Huston and Woody Allen worked together on "Manhattan Murder Mystery" (above) and "Crimes and Misdemeanors."

Huston, who has previously worked with Allen on two films ― “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and “Manhattan Murder Mystery” ― told Vulture that neither of the two states that investigated Allen prosecuted him and that she would work with him again “in a second.”

The actress went on to also address the allegations waged against director Roman Polanski. Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and served 42 days in prison as part of a plea deal in 1977 and subsequently fled the U.S. upon learning a judge intended to send him back to prison. Others have since come forward to accuse Polanski of sexual assault. Though Polanski won an Oscar in 2003, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the annual Oscars, ousted him from the academy in May 2018 for violating the organization’s standards of conduct.

Of this ordeal, Huston said her opinion is that “he’s paid his price, and at the time that it happened, it was kind of unprecedented.”

“This was not an unusual situation. You know that movie ‘An Education’ with Carey Mulligan? That happened to me. It’s about a schoolgirl in England who falls in love with an older dude, Peter Sarsgaard. My first serious boyfriend I met when he was 42 and I was 18,” she explained.

Of these comments, many people on Twitter offered their two cents:

that anjelica huston interview really was all fun and games until we scrolled to that vigorous defense of woody allen, roman polanski, and jeffrey tambor huh — black stretch pants (@ashleybrandt) May 1, 2019

me when Anjelica Huston said she would work with Woody Allen again “in a second" pic.twitter.com/WV05sEdanP — Robert Kessler (@robertkessler) May 1, 2019

This Anjelica Huston interview is equal parts iconic & problematic.



Iconic: Subtle Diane Keaton shade, Oprah backlash, the DeNiro & Pacino notes at the end.



Problematic: Defending Roman Polanski's behavior, wanting to work with Woody Allen again, etc.https://t.co/qHlv8AqN7s — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) May 1, 2019

so we're all just gonna enjoy the anjelica huston interview and not mention her "it happened to me, too, and imo they've paid their price" defense of woody allen & roman polanski? is that what we're doing On Here today? — sextina aquafina (@giltcomplex) May 1, 2019

a lot going on here!!! pic.twitter.com/aZw731IGl6 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 1, 2019

“Anjelica Huston defends Woody Allen and Roman Polanski in her latest Vulture Interview” pic.twitter.com/gtKaSD4Xrq — Graham Shein (@GrahamShein) May 1, 2019