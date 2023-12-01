Amazon

It’s such a challenge trying to find a gift for someone who acts too cool for school when opening any present — and no group pulls off that unimpressed response quite like teenagers.

Although there’s never a guarantee a young human will act excited about a gift even when, deep down inside, they are thrilled, reviewers say this affordable and portable Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker — which is on sale now for up to 25% off — was a huge hit with their teens in the long run.

“Teen loves it,” wrote a reviewer named Jude. “He takes it everywhere, even in the bathroom... lol.”

Amazon The speaker comes in four colors. Black is 25% off and the others are 18-20% off.

In fact, that the speaker is outdoor-ready and waterproof — it’s rated IPX7 to protect against rain, dust, snow and spills — seems to be part of the massive appeal.

“Love this and it’s water resistance holds up — my teen uses it while showering even,” said Amazon shopper Allison Drewery, who called it a “great value.”

“This is a high [energy] sport playing teen-proof portable speaker! It’s been taking steamy showers, riding in a packed backpack or swinging on the side while going to high school every day with a 14-17-year-old for almost 4 years and still going strong!” said Nickandcheri.

Anker says this model has “intense” bass and no distortion thanks to an advanced digital signal processor, and up to 24 hours of playing time per battery charge. It also offers strong Bluetooth 5.0 connection, and two can be paired together for extra volume or stereo sound.

Even teens themselves have weighed in to say it’s cool.

“I love it so much! I’m a teen and very picky about sound quality and this speaker is just perfect,” wrote a reviewer named Mal. “When it arrived, I immediately plugged in the charger. 30 mins later it was on 100% and lasts forever. Super loud!”

