Promising reviews:



“Purchased for a recent trip, this battery bank stayed in my backpack and kept both my and my partner’s phone charged the entire time. Keeping our stuff charged for 4 days left this BEAST at over 50% charge!” — FlawlessJuiceBox

“A 20,000 mAh power bank is a must for charging multiple phones and other small devices while on the go.Three of us used an Anker Power Core 20K II to run a power hungry GPS navigation mobile app. while cycling across the Austrian Alps and it served our needs perfectly. If you are looking for a bike handle bar mount for your phone and power bank, chose carefully as this power bank is a heavy brick (0.47 Kg.).” — Peter O



“Pros:

+Massive capacity. Lasts as long as “26800mAH” generics

+Charges devices FAST

+Sturdy construction

+Has a trickle charge mode

+Heavy - so it’s a big battery with a lot of metal in it, high quality

+Affordable price



Cons:

-Heavy / large. Probably not something a woman wants in her purse 24/7

-Takes a whole day to recharge the power bank, but this is to be expected of a large battery” — Kyle