A party without music isn’t a party at all, which is why if you don’t own a bass-thumping sound system, then you at least need a powerful Bluetooth speaker. We’ve got the perfect one, the Anker Soundcore Flare.

Anker’s Soundcore Flare takes the concept of a Bluetooth speaker to another level. It features bright, built-in LEDs with five color themes and five illumination patterns to present a beat-driven light show alongside your tunes. You can even control the lights to suit the mood through Flare’s companion app.

Of course, the Flare also has impressive sound quality. It includes BassUp technology that enhances the bass in real time, so you can pretend you’re in the middle of the crowd at your favorite concert.

All of this would mean nothing, though, if the Flare couldn’t withstand the lifespan of the party. Never fear: Not only does it last up to 12 hours on a single charge, it can also withstand rain, spills and complete submersion in liquids. So you can trust your clumsy friends around it and even use it next to the pool.

The Flare has over 4.5 stars on Amazon with more than 600 reviews, which speak for themselves. Better still, the Anker Soundcore Flare Bluetooth Speaker typically costs $60, but you can get $10 off with code AS10OFF.

