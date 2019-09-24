HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

While knee-high boots are gearing up to become the “it-shoe” among fall 2019′s biggest fashion trends, you can never go wrong with a classic ankle boot. The versatile shoe goes with everything and can be worn many ways, from a suede ankle boot with a low heel for jeans and a sweater, to a leather bootie with a high heel that stuns with wide-leg pants or a midi-skirt.

Expect to see a lot of white booties and animal-inspired prints this season, from leopard to mock-croc. Ankle boots with square-toes and Western-inspired accents will also be big this fall.

Whether you want a pair of everyday ankle boots for walking or some bold booties that make a statement, there’s ankle boot out there for you. Below are a few ankle boots we can’t wait to wear this fall. It doesn’t hurt that through Wednesday, Sept. 25, you can get 20% off select styles at Zappos with code ENDOFSUMMER.

The best ankle boots for fall 2019:

