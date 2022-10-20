I’m a big-time walker; it’s my favorite form of exercise, and it does wonders for my mental health. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would walk upward of two hours per day in a desperate attempt to retain my sanity and get some fresh air. Either on my own or with a friend, I’d do laps around lower Manhattan, wildly pumping my arms up and down as I tried to stay warm. (These days, I do my best to hit my daily 10,000 steps but try not to be too hard on myself if I don’t.)

In the past few years, I’ve experimented with different things to maximize the efficiency of my walks, which is how I got turned on to using ankle weights. It’s an easy way to enhance the benefits of a walk, especially on days when I’m running short on time and can’t quite spend a full hour outdoors. I’ve even been known to strap on ankle weights before heading to the grocery store or running errands.

They come in a variety of different sizes and weights. There are even adjustable options that you can customize depending on your workout. I use 1- or 2-pound weights for walking and 3-pound weights to make my YouTube Pilates classes a bit more challenging. They might look a little silly and retro, but that’s what I love about them.

Below, I’ve rounded up seven different kinds of ankle weights to elevate your fall power walks. They’re available at a range of price points, so you can find the ones that are best for you without killing your budget. Pick up a pair before hitting the pavement, and get that blood pumping.

