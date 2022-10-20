I’m a big-time walker; it’s my favorite form of exercise, and it does wonders for my mental health. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would walk upward of two hours per day in a desperate attempt to retain my sanity and get some fresh air. Either on my own or with a friend, I’d do laps around lower Manhattan, wildly pumping my arms up and down as I tried to stay warm. (These days, I do my best to hit my daily 10,000 steps but try not to be too hard on myself if I don’t.)
In the past few years, I’ve experimented with different things to maximize the efficiency of my walks, which is how I got turned on to using ankle weights. It’s an easy way to enhance the benefits of a walk, especially on days when I’m running short on time and can’t quite spend a full hour outdoors. I’ve even been known to strap on ankle weights before heading to the grocery store or running errands.
They come in a variety of different sizes and weights. There are even adjustable options that you can customize depending on your workout. I use 1- or 2-pound weights for walking and 3-pound weights to make my YouTube Pilates classes a bit more challenging. They might look a little silly and retro, but that’s what I love about them.
Below, I’ve rounded up seven different kinds of ankle weights to elevate your fall power walks. They’re available at a range of price points, so you can find the ones that are best for you without killing your budget. Pick up a pair before hitting the pavement, and get that blood pumping.
Bala Bangles ankle weights
There's a good chance you've seen these kicky Bala Bangles on social media. The cult-fave ankle weights are as cute as can be, and they get the job done. I love the slim silhouette, fun colors and comfort. You can get them in 1- or 2-pound options in eight different colors. They feature elastic, as well as hook and loop fasteners, to smoothly conform to your ankles or wrists, with recycled steel and soft silicone that won't pinch your skin.
Sportneer adjustable ankle weights
Available in five different colors, these versatile ankle weights can be customized to weigh 1 pound each or all the way up to 5 pounds each, making them a great investment if you want an option that can be adjusted for the kind of exercise you're doing. I have these and use them for Pilates-style workouts. You definitely can use them for walking — but as I'm on the petite side, I find that they're a bit too big for me personally to walk around in. They're a great investment if you've got a home gym, though, or if you want to really amp up your walks and don't mind that they're a bit big.
Adidas ankle and wrist weights
Available in 1-pound and 2-pound options, these Adidas weights make it a cinch to get a little extra effort out of your daily walk. They have a simple fastening of hook and loop closures that keeps them snug around your ankles even as you bop around town. I'm particularly fond of the pop of lime green on the inside — what a cheeky little secret.
Equipt vegan leather ankle and wrist weights
Want to add a hint of style to your walks? Then look no further than these downright refined and elegant black vegan leather weights from Equipt with gold metal hardware. They're 1.5 pounds each and filled with steel balls that distribute weight evenly and comfortably. I love when simple, functional items also look great.
Gaiam ankle weights
These Gaiam ankle weights are available in two sizes: 5 pounds each or 2.5 pounds each, with the latter being most suited for a good power walk. They're comfy and adjustable, adding a fun splash of color to your workout vibe. The weight is evenly distributed, so you don't have to worry about them sitting heavily on your anklebones or the tops of your feet. Strong hook and loop fasteners keep them safely in place.
BalanceFrom weights
These BalanceFrom weights start at 1 pound each and go up to 10 pounds each, for anyone looking to use them in more intense workouts as well. Each size comes in a different color and is made with moisture-wicking material — a must for the sweaty bunch. They have an adjustable strap with hook and loop fasteners, and they can also be used on your wrists.
Yes4All wrist and ankle weights
These soft, comfortably cushioned ankle weights are small enough to also be worn on your wrists — a great added bonus. They're available in various sizes, from 1 pound to 5 pounds, though I wouldn't recommend going higher than 2 pounds, especially if you're just starting out. Depending on the weight you pick, they come in different cheerful colors. They're made using strong neoprene with a strap of hook and loop fasteners that will help them stay put.