Ann Coulter Joins Critics Of Texas' Brutal Anti-Abortion Decision

Right-wing demagogue Ann Coulter joined the chorus of voices condemning the state of Texas’ response to a Dallas woman’s request to end her pregnancy after a diagnosis that her fetus would not survive and her own health was at risk.
“The prolife movement has gone from compassion for the child to cruelty to the mother (and child),” Coulter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The state’s Republican-dominated Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the woman, 31-year-old Kate Cox, could not have an abortion because her health was not yet sufficiently endangered, overturning a lower court’s decision.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) had also vehemently opposed the woman’s request, casting aside a cogent recommendation from Cox’s physician.
The fetus was found to have trisomy 18, a condition that usually results in stillbirth or the newborn’s death soon after birth.
Cox, a mother of two who intends to have more children, was told that continuing with the pregnancy could risk her fertility and even her life.
“Trisomy 18 is not a condition that is compatible with life,” Coulter wrote.
The conservative media commentator generally stands against abortion rights. In 2012, she wrote that abortion should be illegal “in most other cases” outside of rape or incest, and she identified herself as an “anti-abortion zealot” as recently as last April.
But she has also come out in recent years against the Republican Party’s increasingly extreme and inflexible proposals around the issue.
“If we don’t bind and gag these pro-life militants, in about two more election cycles, we’ll have no Republicans in office anywhere,” Coulter wrote in April, adding: “Good luck saving babies then!”
Her latest critique of the anti-abortion movement comes from the same wellspring of thought: that strong anti-abortion messaging is widely unpopular and will lose Republicans elections. And, yes, Coulter still wants Republicans to win.
Though Cox was rebuffed by her home state, her attorneys with the Center for Reproductive Rights announced Monday that she was traveling to an unspecified other state to have her abortion and protect her health.