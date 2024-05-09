Politicsvivek ramaswamyAnn Coulter

Ann Coulter's Bluntly Racist Admission To Vivek Ramaswamy Is Jaw-Dropping

The conservative pundit unfurled her bigotry in an interview with the former GOP presidential candidate.
Ron Dicker
Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter told ex-GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Wednesday she would not have voted for him because he’s Indian. (Watch the video below.)

The unvarnished remarks oozed racism as Ramaswamy, whose parents emigrated from India, listened politely and later praised her on X for “having the guts to speak her mind.” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) blasted Ramaswamy for his “weakness” and “lack of self-respect.”

“I agreed with many, many things you said ... when you were running for president, but I still would not have voted for you because you’re an Indian,” Coulter declared on Ramaswamy’s “Truth” podcast.

“There is a core national identity that is the identity of the WASP,” she said, using an acronym for White Anglo-Saxon Protestant. “And that doesn’t mean we can’t take anyone else in ― a Sri Lankan or a Japanese, or an Indian. But the core around which the nation’s values are formed is the WASP.”

Ramaswamy appeared unruffled by her remarks and noted that they shared an opposition to dual citizenship. He then asserted that the child of immigrants would have greater loyalty to the country than disgruntled seventh-generation WASPs.

Fast-forward to 6:30 to hear Coulter’s unabashed bigotry:

Ramswamy addressed Coulter’s comments on X later.

″@AnnCoulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn’t vote for me ‘because you’re an Indian,’ even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind,” he wrote.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) was not impressed.

“I wasn’t surprised that Ann Coulter made a racist statement about Vivek,” he wrote on X. “What surprised me is the weakness and lack of self respect of @VivekGRamaswamy. He’s actually promoting this episode and praising the person who spewed raw racism to his face. I feel sorry for Vivek.”

