Anna Camp Warns That She Likely Got COVID-19 By Not Wearing A Mask Once

Actor Anna Camp believes all it took was one time without a mask to contract the coronavirus.

In a cautionary Instagram post on Tuesday, the “Pitch Perfect” star wrote that she was always vigilant ― until she wasn’t.

“I was incredibly safe,” she said. “I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time.”

Camp says she has somewhat recovered from being “extremely sick” but that symptoms such as fatigue, vomiting and fever persist.

“Please wear ur mask,” she urged. “It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe.”

Other entertainment figures such as Jennifer Aniston have been using their celebrity clout to persuade people to wear masks as COVID-19 surges in much of the country.

This week, the former “Friends” star shared the terrifying image of a friend who had no underlying conditions in a hospital ICU bed hooked up to tubes after becoming infected.

“This is real,” Aniston wrote.

Even President Donald Trump has encouraged mask-wearing recently and admitted on Tuesday that the outbreak will worsen.

