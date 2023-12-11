Reality TV’s Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has died from cancer at age 29, family has confirmed.
Cardwell’s death was first announced by mother “Mama June” Shannon in an Instagram post and later confirmed by family manager and friend Gina Rodriguez in a statement to CNN.
Shannon’s post said her eldest daughter passed away “peacefully” at her mother’s Milledgeville, Georgia home at 11:12 pm on Saturday night.
Cardwell, who appeared with her family on the TLC reality shows, “Toddlers & Tiaras” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and had been in treatment prior to her death.
“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Shannon wrote on Instagram.
“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” she went on.
“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time,” Shannon said, before finishing with the tags #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks and #family.
Cardwell’s doctors discovered cancer in her lung, liver and kidney after she began suffering severe abdominal pain. She underwent her first round of chemotherapy in March.
Younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson also remembered her sister on social media on Sunday.
“Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy,” she wrote. “Anna was a fighter & still is.”
“The sky looks a little bit different today,” Thompson added. “We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”
Cardwell is survived by husband Eldridge Toney, and daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison.