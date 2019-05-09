Scammer Anna Delvey Sentenced To 4 To 12 Years In Prison

Her scam met its end when she was unable to secure more loans from banks via a trove of forged documents and her credit cards began getting denied.

Sorokin was found guilty at trial in April and faced five to 15 years in prison for the charge of second-degree grand larceny.

Known for swindling hotels, restaurants and many individuals out of tens of thousands of dollars, Sorokin was adept at pretending to have had an endless bank account. In addition to living out of luxury boutique hotels, most notable the 11 Howard in the Soho neighborhood of New York City, Sorokin would pay for many of her friends’ expensive lunches and talk herself into exclusive parties.

The 28-year-old’s grifting went mainstream when the Vanity Fair photo editor she tricked penned an essay indicating she was forced to pay the $70,000 bill Sorokin left her with for a trip to Morocco. Additionally, there was also a now-viral New York magazine article explaining the faux heiress’ financial gymnastics.

Public interest has been so high for Sorokin’s life story that Shonda Rimes announced in June 2018 that she’d be doing a Netflix series about the illustrious scammer. Lena Dunham also announced in November 2018 that she’d be doing an adaptation of the story with HBO.

