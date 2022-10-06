Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Granted Home Detention, Must Stay Off Social Media

Convicted Russian-born swindler Anna Sorokin ― who goes by the name Anna Delvey ― will be released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after a federal judge granted her a $10,000 bond on Wednesday.

Sorokin, whose crimes inspired the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” has been in immigration detention in New York for 17 months on charges of overstaying her visa.

An immigration judge approved her bond under the condition that she stay off social media. She also must provide a residential address where she’ll complete her home confinement, her legal team told HuffPost.

Her attorneys said the judge’s decision recognizes that Sorokin ― who has been fighting her deportation after being convicted of bilking banks, businesses and friends while claiming to be a German heiress ― is not a danger to the community.

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is seen being led away after sentenced in 2019 on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images

“The Court made the right decision in this matter as the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risks can be more than adequately mitigated by electronic monitoring and other forms of supervision,” Sorokin attorney John Sandweg told HuffPost Thursday.

One of her attorneys said that she will spend her time in home confinement focusing on an appeal.

“While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction,” attorney Duncan Levin told HuffPost.