What's Hot

The Best Online Sources For Framing That You Can Get Done Fast

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Opinion: In Grown-Up News: NPR Quits Twitter, And Twitter Responds With The Poop Emoji

Shooting At Alabama Birthday Party Kills 4 People, Wounds 28

Russian Opposition Activist Given 25-Year Prison Sentence

I’m A Scientist Who Studies Good Sex For A Living. Here’s Why I Wasn’t Having Any.

Lindsey Graham Puts Marjorie Taylor Greene On Blast For Defending Leak Suspect

John Oliver Exposes Some Of The Most 'Horrific' Working Conditions In America

Chemists Say This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Actually Effective

Morgan Freeman Explains Why Black History Month Is 'An Insult'

Pro-DeSantis Group Launches Puzzling New Attack On Trump

Lizzo Declares 'I Am The Beauty Standard' In An In-Your-Face Affirmation

PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublican PartyRon DeSantis

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani Brutally Explains Why Ron DeSantis Can Never 'Out-Trump' Trump

The Democrat offered some pithy advice to DeSantis on how to take on Trump.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) said Gov. Ron DeSantis should not attempt to match Republican rival Donald Trump’s extremism ― and got her point across like a talk show comedian. (Watch the video below.)

“DeSantis is trying to ‘out-Trump’ Trump and so to do that, you have to be as extreme as possible,” she said on CNN Saturday. “Now, I would argue that unless you’ve been indicted and have led an insurrection, you can’t ‘out-Trump’ Trump.”

DeSantis, whose support has been dipping of late against Trump in polls looking at the 2024 GOP presidential race, had gained the loyalty of some conservatives for his stance against critical race theory and LGBTQ+ awareness and in support of book bans.

But his recent signing of a six-week abortion ban could backfire on him politically, according to Eskamani, who previously worked at Planned Parenthood.

“It is not only unpopular among the general electorate, we had several Republicans vote no on this ban on the House floor, and some walked away so they wouldn’t have to vote,” she said. “So the legislature knows that this will lead to lost seats and what gives me hope is the people of Florida rising up in opposition to this.”

Eskamani accused DeSantis of “trying to trick voters into seeing him as viable on a national stage and I think we’re seeing that that’s not the case and that he doesn’t have a path to victory.”

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community