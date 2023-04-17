Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) said Gov. Ron DeSantis should not attempt to match Republican rival Donald Trump’s extremism ― and got her point across like a talk show comedian. (Watch the video below.)

“DeSantis is trying to ‘out-Trump’ Trump and so to do that, you have to be as extreme as possible,” she said on CNN Saturday. “Now, I would argue that unless you’ve been indicted and have led an insurrection, you can’t ‘out-Trump’ Trump.”

DeSantis, whose support has been dipping of late against Trump in polls looking at the 2024 GOP presidential race, had gained the loyalty of some conservatives for his stance against critical race theory and LGBTQ+ awareness and in support of book bans.

But his recent signing of a six-week abortion ban could backfire on him politically, according to Eskamani, who previously worked at Planned Parenthood.

“It is not only unpopular among the general electorate, we had several Republicans vote no on this ban on the House floor, and some walked away so they wouldn’t have to vote,” she said. “So the legislature knows that this will lead to lost seats and what gives me hope is the people of Florida rising up in opposition to this.”

Eskamani accused DeSantis of “trying to trick voters into seeing him as viable on a national stage and I think we’re seeing that that’s not the case and that he doesn’t have a path to victory.”

