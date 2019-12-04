Anna Faris On Why She Should Have Trusted Her 'Gut Feeling' About A Cheating Ex

Anna Faris is sharing her experience of being cheated on — and how inherent gender norms prevented her from trusting her intuition.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old “Mom” star revealed in her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that she had a nagging feeling a past partner was being unfaithful to her.

“I woke him up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you fucking so-and-so?’ and he was like, ‘You’re crazy,’” Faris recalled, not naming the ex.

“I’m pretty oblivious sometimes, you know — especially in relationships, of course I don’t want to believe that anything [is wrong] … but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more,” Faris said in a conversation with her podcast guest, tattoo artist Kat Von D.

Faris said that, at the time, she decided to ignore her inklings of infidelity and began to think, “Maybe he’s right. Maybe I am crazy.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Anna Faris with her ex-husband Chris Pratt at a screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017.

Faris learned years later through friends, however, that her suspicions were valid and her past partner was indeed cheating on her.

Looking back on the experience, Faris believes that she “chose to bury” her doubts because of the stigma she believes women face when they confront issues in their romantic relationships.

“Not to be too gender-specific,” Faris said. “I do think as women we’re sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy.”

The actor separated from husband and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt in 2017. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018. The two share a 7-year-old son, Jack. Prior to Pratt, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra.

Pratt moved on after his split from Faris, getting into a relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in June. Faris is currently romantically linked with cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she began dating in 2017 after they met working on the film “Overboard.”