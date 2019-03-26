Happily divorced exes Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are working toward the “fantasy idea” of spending the holidays together, the actress recently revealed.

During an appearance on the “Divorce Sucks” podcast with famous Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, Faris spoke about her relationship with Pratt, with whom she shares a son, Jack.

“Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place,” she said. “Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Anna Faris and Chris Pratt attend a screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017 in London.

“So we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together?” she asked. “How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe and that we also respect the love we have for each other?”

Faris added that “throughout all of these uncoupling circumstances,” she and Pratt have been able to maintain “kindness and love” toward each other.

The actress added that he called her before he proposed to his now-fiancée, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister,” Faris said.