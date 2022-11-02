Anna Faris Reveals Where Her Relationship Stands With Ex Chris Pratt

Anna Faris gave an update on where her relationship stands with her ex-husband Chris Pratt, five years after the former couple called it quits. The two were married for eight years.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” the “Unqualified” podcast host said in an interview with People, published Wednesday.

Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and the couple have two children together. Faris eloped with cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021. She has a son, named Jack, whom she shares with Pratt.

Faris said that the two families won’t spend this Thanksgiving together, but she is hopeful they will be able to jointly celebrate future holidays.

“I’m happy with that element,” she explained. “And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

The “House Bunny” actor went out of her way to compliment Schwarzenegger, telling People that the author is “just on top of it.”

“I love how she is with Jack,” Faris said, adding that she is also appreciative of the support she gets from both Schwarzenegger and Pratt.

“They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them,” she added.

Faris previously spoke about the idea of spending the holidays with Pratt back in 2019 ― one year after they finalized their divorce.

“Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place,” the actor said during an appearance on the famous Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast, “Divorce Sucks.”