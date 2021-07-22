Anna Faris Reveals She And Michael Barrett Are Married: 'We Eloped'

“I’m looking around ... my fiance’s right — he’s now my husband. Yes, we eloped,” she said in the middle of the conversation.

Faris apologized to Barrett for how she “just blurted that out,” but insisted she “couldn’t say fiance anymore.” She said the ceremony “was awesome” and that it happened “at a local courthouse up in Washington state.”

She also shared how she broke the news to her family.

“My aunt asked me, ‘You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?’ and I said, ‘Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago,’ but it was great,’” Faris said.

She had been dating Barrett since 2017, not long after she and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced they were splitting up.

Pratt and Faris got married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2018. They are parents to an 8-year-old son named Jack. Prior to Pratt, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 until 2008.