Anna Faris Reacts To Chris Pratt's Engagement With Nothing But Love

A little over a year ago, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris seemed to comfortably reside in Hollywood’s pantheon of #CoupleGoals with nary an outward sign that they were headed toward splitsville.

Now, their divorce has been finalized and both have moved on to new relationships. But they’ve managed to keep things positive for the sake of their 6-year-old son Jack.

After The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram Sunday night, Faris publicly wished him well in the comments, suggesting all is still right between the former couple.

“I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!” the “Mom” actress wrote on Monday.

Pratt shared his happy news on social media with a photo of himself cuddling Schwarzenegger. He wrote that he was “proud to live boldly in faith” with his new fiancée.

The two, who were first spotted out together in June, have reportedly bonded over their shared spirituality. They have been seen attending a handful of church services together since going public with their relationship.

Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, posted the same photo on Monday, and added in the caption: “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Faris, meanwhile, also has entered into a new relationship since her split with Pratt. The actress started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett after working with him on the remake of “Overboard” last year. The duo first sparked romance rumors when spotted vacationing together in Italy in November 2017, and have been repeatedly sighted together since.

Faris, Pratt and their respective significant others, in fact, celebrated Halloween as one big family last year, and were seen laughing and smiling as they trick-or-treated in Los Angeles.

Pratt and Faris have moved forward since the split with laughter and love, singing each other’s praises in the press and supporting each other’s projects.

“We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends,” Faris told People of Pratt, who penned the foreword of her book in October. “There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she added. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”