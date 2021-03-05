Anna Kendrick Apologizes For Camp Counselor Chaos She Created With 'Cups' Song

Anna Kendrick is really sorry to the camp counselors of the world for her “Pitch Perfect” song “Cups (When I’m Gone).”

The star of the “Pitch Perfect” movies responded to a viral tweet this week after writer Ellory Smith shared a brief anecdote about being a camp counselor in 2012, when the original film was released. Soon after the movie came out, Kendrick’s song “Cups (When I’m Gone)” took on a life of its own.

The song, which Kendrick sings to the beat of an empty plastic cup she taps on a stage floor, naturally became a hit with kids and teens at summer camps. And that, Smith wrote, was “bad” and forced the camp where she worked to “ban empty cups.”

After Smith’s tweet racked up thousands of likes and comments, Kendrick weighed in and quote-tweeted it with an apology: “I am so, so sorry.”

I am so, so sorry. https://t.co/6408ZhOtPv — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 4, 2021

Kendrick’s apology is not her first for this very song. She told Seth Meyers on his late night show in 2015 that she often had to apologize to parents for how catchy the song was.

“Girls will come up to me and say, ’I can do the “Cups” song and I did it at my talent show,′ and then the other thing I get is dads coming up to me and saying, ‘Yeah, my kid does “Cups” — it was cute, at first,’” she told Meyers at the time. “So sorry, I am so sorry, I really didn’t mean to — I’m so sorry!”

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to go find an empty cup.