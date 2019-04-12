Anna Kendrick Visits A Strip Club In Afternoon With 'Desus & Mero'

“Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick got the full tour.

Decked out in new New York Yankees gear, the actress took an excursion through the Bronx with late-night Showtime hosts “Desus & Mero.”

The two, repping for their home borough, drove Kendrick to some sites you may not see in a guide book. One of them was a strip club.

In a segment that aired Thursday, the lads assured Kendrick that a 3:30 p.m. visit to an adult bar was a normal activity for them.

When they asked the “Twilight” alum what she liked to do in the daytime, she replied: “I made my own marzipan like a week ago.”

Watch the adventures above.