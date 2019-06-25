New Jersey Woman Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Identical Twin Sister

A New Jersey woman was killed early Saturday morning, and now her identical twin sister is the prime suspect.
Anna Ramirez, 27, was found unconscious in a Camden apartment, the victim of an apparent stabbing, according to a release by the Camden County Police Department. First responders took her to Cooper University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
A few hours later, officers charged Ramirez’s twin sister, Amanda, with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and took her to the Camden County Correctional Facility for a pretrial hearing.
Authorities have not provided a motive for the crime. NJ.com pointed out that the two sisters looked happy in a photo that Anna posted a few hours before her death.
Anna Ramirez worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years, according to an obituary posted by loved ones.
The tribute notes she “had a special bond with her grandparents and enjoyed family dinners and weekly time hanging out with her sisters.”
Ramirez leaves behind three daughters, according to a GoFundMe page set up to take care of her funeral expenses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it has raised more than $1,425 toward a $10,000 goal.