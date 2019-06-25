CRIME

New Jersey Woman Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Identical Twin Sister

Police in Camden have charged Amanda Ramirez, 27, with manslaughter following the death of her twin, Anna Ramirez.
Anna Ramirez, 27, died on June 22 in Camden, New Jersey.
A New Jersey woman was killed early Saturday morning, and now her identical twin sister is the prime suspect.

Anna Ramirez, 27, was found unconscious in a Camden apartment, the victim of an apparent stabbing, according to a release by the Camden County Police Department. First responders took her to Cooper University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A few hours later, officers charged Ramirez’s twin sister, Amanda, with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and took her to the Camden County Correctional Facility for a pretrial hearing.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the crime. NJ.com pointed out that the two sisters looked happy in a photo that Anna posted a few hours before her death.

Anna Ramirez worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years, according to an obituary posted by loved ones.

The tribute notes she “had a special bond with her grandparents and enjoyed family dinners and weekly time hanging out with her sisters.”

Ramirez leaves behind three daughters, according to a GoFundMe page set up to take care of her funeral expenses.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it has raised more than $1,425 toward a $10,000 goal.

