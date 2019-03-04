Anna Wintour Throws The Nicest Possible Shade At The Kardashians

Let Anna Wintour teach you how to politely duck a direct question.

The Vogue editor-in-chief skillfully and almost completely skirted a viewer who asked her thoughts on the Kardashian family’s fashion, in the latest episode of online video series “Go Ask Anna,” published Monday.

“You have to admire how they have created an empire through their personalities and the creative genius of their mother,” Wintour said, starting off her answer with a non-answer.

“And ... how ... they live the way they do,” Wintour added, seemingly at a loss for words. “I can’t possibly understand or fathom living so much in the public eye, but obviously it works.”

Jeff Vespa via Getty Images Anna Wintour, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont on Oct. 20, 2015 in Los Angeles.

“Kim, of all of them, have possibly changed the most,” she continued, finally addressing the family’s style.

“I personally admire the way that she has become a little bit more minimal, in the way that she’s dressing ― a lit bit more covered,” Wintour said.

Maybe this “Go Ask Anna” episode was filmed before the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. Kim Kardashian wore a jaw-dropping, vintage look from Thierry Mugler ― one of her revealing outfits yet.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Kim Kardashian at the fifth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Avalon in Hollywood on Feb. 17.

Wintour went on to say very nice things about Kendall Jenner, who she said she’s had the most experience with at Vogue.

“People thought that she wouldn’t last, and I give her a lot of credit for persevering in her highly successful modeling career,” Wintour said.

Wintour did not reveal her thoughts on rapper and Yeezy designer Kanye West, who is personally responsible for Kim’s fashion 180.

West famously cleaned out Kardashian’s closet on a 2012 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and regularly points out things he doesn’t like about his wife’s look, from her makeup to her sunglasses.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Seth Meyers, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West and North West attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 16, 2015 in NYC.

“I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style,” Kardashian said at the Business of Fashion West summit last year.