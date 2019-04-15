Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief and undisputed queen of fashion, revealed that she looks to Meghan Markle for style inspiration in one fashion department.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about suits recently so ― thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!” Wintour told an audience at the Women of the World conference on Friday, as reported by Page Six, while talking about her own personal style. Meghan has notably worn suits for several major royal engagements.

“I want to see that,” moderator Tina Brown quipped to Wintour.

Wintour went on to praise Meghan and her style reign as a duchess.

“Obviously, her style is fantastic,” Wintour said. “When she went on that trip to Australia and New Zealand, she was very respectful in choosing a lot of unknown Australian designers to wear, which was great.”

She added: “But I think, more importantly, she’s really bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring.”

Wintour has spoken highly of the former “Suits” actress before, and weighed in on Meghan’s choice of a wedding gown in January.

Wintour described the Givenchy wedding dress chosen by designer Claire Waight Kelly as “brilliant.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS A family portrait from the May 19, 2018 royal wedding.

“The royal wedding had the whole world watching,” Wintour said in a video for the Vogue video series called “Go Ask Anna.”

“It was sophisticated, it was chic, it was grown-up. It was an English designer, albeit one that was working in a French house,” she added.

Perhaps one day we’ll see these two taking in a fashion show together, like Wintour and Queen Elizabeth did in February at London Fashion Week.