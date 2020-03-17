Anna Wintour Says The Met Gala Is Postponed, Slams Trump's Coronavirus Response

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the temporary closure of its three locations in New York City on Thursday after two employees showed symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. A museum spokesperson told USA Today in a statement that its locations will remain closed until April 4.

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend canceling or postponing events of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks, the spokesperson added that “all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”

In the same article about the postponement of the Met Gala, Wintour endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president and slammed President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus.