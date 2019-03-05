Anna Wintour Knows Exactly What You Should Wear To An Interview

Asking Anna Wintour what to wear to an interview with her is like asking the Pope how to get to heaven.

And the Vogue editor-in-chief did not disappoint when asked the holy grail of fashion world questions in Vogue’s new video series, “Go Ask Anna,” published Monday.

She also used the opportunity to segue into tips on just what to wear to any interview ― whether it’s at Conde Nast or not.

“It’s so interesting to me how people dress when they come in for interviews,” Wintour said.

“Sometimes you feel they’re wearing clothes that they just bought that morning, or maybe the night before, and not something that in any way suits their personality and who they are.”

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, arrives in Downing Street for a reception that is part of British Fashion Week, in London, Britain September 18, 2018.

She added, “I think what everyone should remember, whether they’re interviewing at Vogue or indeed anywhere, that we’re not hiring your wardrobe. Your wardrobe is not going to be doing the job for you — it’s who you are.”

Wintour recalled a specific interview moment that stuck when someone wore the perfect thing to wear.

“I’ll always remember a young man who came in in a dress and a handbag, and I gave him the job on the spot,” she said. “You have to dress for yourself. It’s the same for any job you might be going for. I think it doesn’t do yourself a service to fake it.”

Though we might add that an interview at Vogue is perhaps one where clothes are a bit more important than normal, the advice remains true.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters Anna Wintour at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on Oct. 6, 2018.

In addition to what clothing you wear to an interview, Andy Limpus, director of talent acquisition at Penske Media Corporation (which owns Women’s Wear Daily and Variety), told HuffPost that it’s also important to consider what sort of scent you choose as well. ﻿