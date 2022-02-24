Former '90210' Star Wishes She Were Vladimir Putin's Mom In Bizarre Tweet

While much of the world is debating how to handle Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one former star of the rebooted “90210” thinks she could have put a stop to it before it ever happened.
AnnaLynne McCord, who played antihero Naomi Clark from 2008 to 2013, on Thursday posted a video on Twitter with a personal ― and peculiar message to Putin.
It begins with McCord saying, “Dear President Vladimir Putin,” while subtitles in English (not Russian) appear below.
Then, the 34-year-old actor apologizes to the 69-year-old Russian leader for not giving birth to him.
“I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise.”
It’s bizarre. See the whole 2-minute, 20-second clip yourself.
Although the clip is starting to go viral, many viewers weren’t impressed with McCord’s notion that complex geopolitical issues could have been solved with a few hugs in the early stages of life.
So far, there is no word if Putin has seen McCord’s video, but one person predicted his reaction to it.
And, yes, many people couldn’t help but be reminded of another celebrity gaffe: Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video from the beginning of the pandemic.