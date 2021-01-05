Anne Hathaway's Coronavirus Heist Movie 'Locked Down' Has A Trailer

“The sheer act of making it, of doing something so collaborative and audacious made us all very focused and open — and strangely free,” she told People. “Like the odds were so against us anyway that it made me want to lean into the exhilaration and take risks with my performance. It was scary taking my mask off every day, and so I really appreciated how committed the crew was to keeping their masks on — even when we were shooting in hot rooms and they were carrying heavy camera and lighting equipment they were always, always masked. Their professionalism helped keep me safe, and I was and am incredibly grateful to them.”

The Oscar-winner went on to describe her character as someone who’s been “carrying around so much tension for so long.”

“This film is partially about how the chaos of lockdown allows her to release that tension, let go of whatever BS was getting her through the day and how she gets all the way honest about what authenticity and freedom mean to her,” Hathaway added. “She is messy and a little nuts and I liked that.”