EntertainmentAnne Hathaway gapZac Posen

Anne Hathaway Wears Glamorous Gap — Yes, Gap — Dress On The Red Carpet

The corseted look was created by designer Zac Posen, who recently wowed at the Met Gala with another Gap dress.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Anne Hathaway’s latest red carpet look proves high fashion doesn’t have to be inaccessible.

“The Idea of You” actor showed up in a custom Gap ― yes, Gap ― white shirt dress at a Bulgari event Monday in Rome.

Anne Hathaway wears Gap at the Bulgari High Jewelry event on May 20 in Rome.
Anne Hathaway wears Gap at the Bulgari High Jewelry event on May 20 in Rome.
WWD via Getty Images

The look was created by designer Zac Posen, who was appointed creative director of Gap in February. Posen, who is also the chief creative officer of Old Navy, shut down his namesake brand after nearly 20 years in 2019.

The dress, which Gap describes as a take on the brand’s classic white shirt, is also a nod to the Audrey Hepburn film “Roman Holiday.”

It’s not just any shirt dress, as the racy look comes with a corset underneath the unbuttoned dress.

Hathaway's look included jewels by Bulgari and heels from Louboutin.
Hathaway's look included jewels by Bulgari and heels from Louboutin.
WWD via Getty Images
Posen paired Hathaway's shirt dress with a corset underneath.
Posen paired Hathaway's shirt dress with a corset underneath.
Franco Origlia via Getty Images

Hathaway’s stylist, Erin Walsh, paired the Gap look with jewels by Bulgari and heels from Louboutin.

She also shared more detail about Posen’s design on her Instagram.

“We wanted to capture a modern take on Roman Holiday. Don’t you guys love how fresh and fabulous and glowing Annie looks????” she wrote. “Thank you Zac for a fabulous new era at Gap. And those jewels tho.”

Posen recently made headlines for showing up to the Met Gala in a Banana Republic suit (which is under the umbrella of Gap brands) and an all-denim dress for actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Zac Posen and Da'Vine Joy Randolph attend the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City.
Zac Posen and Da'Vine Joy Randolph attend the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City.
John Shearer via Getty Images
A closer look at Randolph's stunning denim attire.
A closer look at Randolph's stunning denim attire.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot