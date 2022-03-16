Anne Hathaway Nearly Broke Jared Leto With A Joke About His Method Acting

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto attend the premiere of "WeCrashed." Rich Fury via Getty Images

Jared Leto has tormented his fair share of co-stars all in the name of method acting, so it’s long overdue for someone to poke fun at his so-serious-it-hurts approach to everything.

Enter Anne Hathaway, who revealed she only met the real Jared Leto “out of character” after shooting their new Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed,” which chronicles the rise and near collapse of the co-working company WeWork.

“I really respect Jared’s process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was,” Hathaway told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert during an interview on Tuesday. “We really created the most beautiful connection between us.”

Leto boarded the project after completing his role in Ridley Scott’s crime drama “House of Gucci,” for which he fully transformed into an overweight and balding fashion designer with a bizarrely over-the-top Italian accent.

Hathaway revealed that after filming an “intense scene all day,” she couldn’t help but toy with Leto by reciting his co-star Lady Gaga’s now-classic prayer from the film.

“The day the ‘House of Gucci’ trailer came out, I mean, I had to do something. I couldn’t just let it be,” Hathaway recalled. ”[I said], ‘Just one more thing,’ and I go, ‘Father, Son, House of Gucci,’ because you have to!”

While Hathaway said she suspected that her crack might slightly unsettle Leto, he took it to extremes, per usual.

“I didn’t know what would happen because he’s so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God he split into three,” she said. “It was like a horcrux. It was like, over here was Jared, over here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann.”

Eventually, Leto pieced himself back together. “He came back in and I was like, ‘Oh dear,’ and he was like, ‘Woah, I think I just time traveled!’” Hathaway said.

The two actors star as the disgraced WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann (Leto) and his wife, Rebekah (Hathaway), who grew a co-working space into a brand worth upward of $40 billion before the company nearly tanked due to accusations of employee mistreatment and questionable spending.

Leto said his “House of Gucci” character bled into his portrayal of the Israeli businessman. “It was very bizarre,” he recently told Variety. “I don’t know if it’s because I got tired or if Paolo was just demanding my attention, but that can happen.”