Anne Hathaway Nails Matthew McConaughey Impression On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

The actress clearly was studying her "Serenity" costar.

Anne Hathaway went where many celebrities have gone in trying to imitate actor Matthew McConaughey.

But the “Les Miserables” actress distinguished herself with one of the funniest impressions of her “Serenity” costar.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday, Hathaway’s impersonation began in bits, but then host Jimmy Kimmel asked her to go full McConaughey on football.

She ran with it. Watch the fun above.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
