Anne Hathaway Reveals She Had A Miscarriage While Playing Pregnant Character

Anne Hathaway recently recalled suffering through a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had “to give birth on stage every night.”
In a Vanity Fair interview published Monday, Hathaway, 41, opened up about the traumatizing experience that happened during the six-week run of her solo off-Broadway play, “Grounded,” which she produced and starred in at the Public Theater in New York.
Directed by Julie Taymor, “Grounded” followed “the life of a female fighter pilot in the Middle East whose unexpected pregnancy ends her career in the sky,” according to the play’s synopsis.
“The first time [being pregnant] didn’t work out for me,” Hathaway said. “I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night.”
The Oscar winner revealed that she was so overwhelmed by the loss that she had to “keep it real” with her friends about the miscarriage when they visited her backstage at the theater.
“It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine,” she said. “I had to keep it real otherwise.”
The “Idea of You” actor previously mentioned her infertility experience when she announced her pregnancy with her second child in a 2019 Instagram post.
“It’s not for a movie…#2,” she captioned the post, which featured a picture of a pregnant Hathaway. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”
Looking back on the post while speaking with Vanity Fair, the “Dark Knight Rises” star told the outlet that it would’ve “felt disingenuous” had she not been transparent about her struggles.
“Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would’ve felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone,” Hathaway said.
“I wasn’t going to feel ashamed of something that seemed to me statistically to actually be quite normal,” she added.
Hathaway now shares two young sons, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman, with her husband, Adam Shulman, whom she married in September 2012.