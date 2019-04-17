Anne Hathaway Reveals Why She's Not Drinking Until Her Son Is 18

Anne Hathaway revealed in January that after a wild night out with Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, she vowed to stop drinking until her son is 18. (He’s now 3.)

In a follow-up interview about the revelation, the Oscar-winning actress said it’s not the drinking that’s the problem, it’s the length of her hangover.

“I didn’t put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem,” Hathaway said for the cover story of Modern Luxury’s Boston Common magazine.

“My last hangover lasted for five days. When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house,” she said.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Anne Hathaway attends The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards Preview Celebration Event on March 14 in New York City.

“But, I just want to make this clear: Most people don’t have to do such an extreme thing,” Hathaway said, adding that she doesn’t “think drinking is bad.”

“It’s just the way I do it ― which I personally think is really fun and awesome ― is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me,” the actress admitted. “But this isn’t a moralistic stance.”

Hathaway previously told Ellen DeGeneres on her show in January that she stopped drinking after visiting one too many rum bars with McConaughey and Alves on the island of Mauritius. She solidified the decision in October of last year.

Bravo via Getty Images Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings,” Hathaway told DeGeneres.