Anne Hathaway Has A Real Life 'Devil Wears Prada Moment' With Anna Wintour

Anne Hathaway arrives to Michael Kors fashion show in New York City. Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week? Groundbreaking, we know.

But we can’t ignore the obvious “The Devil Wears Prada” comparisons when Anne Hathaway is sitting right beside her. Art met life for this genius PR move when the actor and Vogue’s editor in chief were spotted sitting front row at the Michael Kors show on Wednesday.

The fashion mogul is, of course, widely believed to be the inspiration behind Runway boss Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film, which also starred Hathaway as aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs.

The two were photographed side-by-side next to Serena Williams at Kors’ Spring/Summer 2023 show in New York City. Wintour paired her signature sunglasses and bob with a black-and-white floral printed dress.

And that’s not all. Hathaway seemed to be channeling one of Andrea’s many looks from the film.

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, and Serena Williams attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

No, the Oscar winner wasn’t wearing the Chanel boots, but she did sport a brown jacket and turtleneck sweater combo with a high ponytail and choppy, below-the-brow bangs.

The whole ensemble more than just resembled the outfit her character wore during the final moments of the film, which was based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel by the same name.

Hathaway seemed to be channeling one of her character’s many looks from the film. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Fans of the film, which has been recently adapted into a Broadway-bound musical with a score by Elton John, took ample note of the fashion crumbs Hathaway seemed to be leaving behind.

“Andrea Sachs is THAT YOU?” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Anne Hathaway referencing herself from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (17 years ago) while sitting next to Anna Wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me,” another person wrote in a separate tweet.

andrea sachs is THAT YOU? pic.twitter.com/syGyTl5lUf — pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) September 14, 2022

anne hathaway referencing herself from the devil wears prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to anna wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me pic.twitter.com/PSjod58WIG — matt (@mattxiv) September 14, 2022

Anne Hathaway doing the same gesture as her character Andy Sachs.



by: @isisfllores pic.twitter.com/tkvxo6N6ky — anne doing things (@AHdoingthings) September 14, 2022

i know anne hathaway wants the devil wears prada to have a sequel SO BAD pic.twitter.com/mvCwO7YcSM — bruna (@jjshules) September 14, 2022

While the comedy is now considered one of Hathaway’s biggest hits, director David Frankel revealed last year upon the film’s 15th anniversary that she was far from the first choice to play the lead.

The studio wanted an “established dramatic actress over Hathaway and her then teen-oriented filmography.” They had their eyes set on Rachel McAdams, who turned down the role three times

“The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it,” Frankel told Entertainment Weekly.

But Hathaway, of course, came out on top in the end after she “never stopped campaigning, calling” the studio.