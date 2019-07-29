Anne Hathaway Opens Up About 'Painful' Pregnancy Struggles Before Baby No. 2

Anne Hathaway is taking stock of the “painful” moments she experienced before being able to share the happy news that she’s pregnant with her second child.

The “Ocean’s 8” star revealed on Instagram last week that she and her husband Adam Shulman are expecting once again, noting in the caption of a black-and-white mirror selfie that her new look was “not for a movie.”

She went on to give a special shoutout to “everyone going through infertility and conception hell,” hinting that she’s experienced her own infertility struggles.

“Please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” Hathaway continued. “Sending you extra love.”

Days after the announcement, Hathaway is discussing her exciting new chapter and pushing back against the narrative about pregnancy that can often silence those struggling to conceive.

“I am really happy,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California. “This is something I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m really happy it’s happening.”

“It’s not [always a straight line]. There is a sort of one-size-fits-all narrative to this, and of course it’s wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it’s ready to share,” Hathaway continued. “I think there is a silence around the moments before that, and they’re not all happy, and in fact, a lot of them are quite painful. And I think that pain is increased when we think we’re the only one going through it.”

Hathaway and Shulman wed in September 2012 and welcomed a son named Jonathan in March 2016.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway pictured together at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The actress said she wanted to make sure that people struggling to have a child also felt seen.

“I just knew that somewhere, my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves ... you can’t help it, you just want something so bad, and it feels like it’s happening to everyone else but you,” she continued. “And I just wanted that person to know that they’re included in my story, too, and that my story didn’t just have happy moments in it.”

Hathaway has kept her home life very much out of the public eye since becoming a mother, but she did recently open up about her decision to stop drinking until her son is 18 and not “living in my house.”