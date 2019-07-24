Anne Hathaway Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child

Anne Hathaway has announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant with her second child.
On Wednesday, the actress shared a selfie accompanied by the caption: “It’s not for a movie... #2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”
The 36-year-old and her husband, Adam Shulman, welcomed their first child, a boy named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, on March 24, 2016.
Jonathan has made few appearances on his mom’s Instagram, appearing to watch Hathaway speak at the United Nations on a laptop in March 2017.
Despite being private with photographs of her child, Hathaway got candid with Jess Cagle earlier this year on “The Jess Cagle Interview” about the toll of being both an actress and a mother.
“I’m learning. It’s a new set of muscles,” said Hathaway in the interview. “It’s hard when you play characters that are isolated. I just did one this summer. My God, she was such an island, and it’s a little harder because I’d be holding [Jonathan], but I felt like I wasn’t really giving it to him.”