Anne Hathaway Gives Royally Good Update On 'Princess Diaries 3'

Where there’s a will, there’s a Hathaway, so get ready to bow down for a third time because a new “Princess Diaries” sequel is in the works.

Since queens are never late (everyone else is simply early, remember?) fans have been patiently anticipating the arrival of the next chapter in the adventures of later-in-life royal Mia Thermopolis for 15 years.

And now, ladies and gentlemen of Genovia, we’re closer than we’ve ever been before.

The princess herself, Anne Hathaway, issued what amounts to a royal bulletin on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Thursday night, giving fans a long-awaited update on the film.

“There is a script for the third movie,” Hathaway revealed, adding that she, co-star Julie Andrews and producer Debra Martin Chase are all committed to collaborating once again.

But the Oscar winner stopped short of confirming the project had officially been given the green light, as it sounds like there’s still some fine-tuning to do.

“We all really went it to happen, it’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect,” Hathaway continued. “We don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready.”

After the first film made Hathaway a household name and a bankable box office queen, the cast and crew returned for the tepidly received sequel “Princess Diaries: A Royal Engagement,” which happened to be co-written by “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes.

But after the deaths of producer Whitney Houston and director Garry Marshall, the third film in the franchise seemed increasingly unlikely, as Hathaway moved to more serious roles.

“For the first few years of my career, ‘The Princess Diaries’ was so cool in so many ways. It was a great first job. It was a hit,” Hathaway told HuffPost Live back in 2015. “But at the same time, it was hard to get into rooms to be taken seriously for roles that weren’t princesses. And so, I think partially, that’s why I’ve tried to have as big of a range as I’ve had.”

The actress has seemingly come back around since then and maintained a close friendship with Andrews, even penning a heartfelt note on Instagram for her 83rd birthday.

Andrews, for the record, has also expressed interest in a reprising her role, but explained she was following Hathaway’s lead when it came to a third “Princess Diaries” movie.

“I think we might do it in honor of [late director Garry Marshall],” she told BuzzFeed in March 2017. “Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to.”

Whatever happens, we’ll just be happy if Sandra Oh returns as Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta, so we can get another iconic moment for the history books.