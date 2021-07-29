Anne Hathaway Celebrates 'Princess Diaries' 20th 'Birthday' With Sweet Photos

It’s time to take a trip back to Genovia for the 20th anniversary of “The Princess Diaries.”

Anne Hathaway, who played as the 2001 film’s regular San Francisco teen-turned-princess Mia Thermopolis, invited fans to join her on the journey down memory lane with a series of snapshots from her time on set and in the film.

“Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑,” she wrote in the caption.

The image carousel featured stills of Hathaway alongside Julie Andrews’ Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Heather Matarazzo’s Lilly Moscovitz, Mandy Moore’s Lana Thomas, and the late director Garry Marshall. The post also included the movie’s iconic makeover scene, among other nostalgic snapshots.

“The Princess Diaries” was such a success that it was followed up by a sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” which was released in 2004.

Fans have been asking for a third film in the franchise for years and Hathaway has reportedly confirmed that a script for it exists somewhere.

Andrews spoke more about the potential for a third film during a virtual interview with “The Talk” in April 2020.

“I heard that there might be one,” she said. “It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again, and sure I’d be up for it.”

“Of course,” Andrews added, “we wouldn’t have the wonderful Garry Marshall who was the director. He’s passed. And he was really the nuts and bolts of it all.”

We can only hope someone picks up Marshall’s torch, because we’d really love to see where Mia Thermopolis is now.