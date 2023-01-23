Anne Hathaway Reveals Creepy Question Reporter Asked Her As A Teen

Anne Hathaway said she was asked if she was a “good girl or a bad girl” by a journalist when she was just 16 years old.

The actor spoke about the incident while participating in a Q&A session following the premiere of her new movie, “Eileen,” at Sundance Film Festival.

“I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said, according to Variety. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film.”

Hathaway brought up the incident as she described wanting to work with “Eileen” director William Oldroyd after seeing the 2016 drama “Lady Macbeth,” which starred Florence Pugh as a woman trapped in a loveless marriage to an older man.

“I thought it was an extraordinary work,” Hathaway said. “I saw a study of female complication that hit me really, really deep, and I felt like Will was a filmmaker that could be trusted to tell complicated stories, especially about females.”

Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Otessa Moshfegh, “Eileen,” a thriller, follows a young woman living a grim life in Boston in the 1960s. While working at a prison, a woman named Rebecca (Hathaway) joins the staff and changes Eileen’s life.