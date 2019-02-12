Anne Hathaway And Rebel Wilson Scam Dumb Rich Men In 'Hustle' Trailer

Stealing the show in “Ocean’s 8” apparently wasn’t a big enough heist for Anne Hathaway, so she’s back in action in “The Hustle” with Rebel Wilson as her new partner in crime.

The first trailer for the female-fronted remake of the 1988 comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” which spawned a Broadway musical of the same name, dropped on Tuesday. The video shows the Oscar-winning Hathaway leaning into the comedy action genre once again with presumably hilarious results.

Directed by Chris Addison with a script from “Captain Marvel” co-screenwriter Jac Schaeffer, “The Hustle” finds the ever-so-glamorous Hathaway teaming up with a petty thief played by Wilson to teach her the art of the scam. The odd couple swindle one man after the next with the help of some knife skills, fake crying, makeovers and ― yikes ― a blind gag.

“Why are women better suited to the con than men?” Hathaway asks in the trailer, to which Wilson responds, “Cause we’re used to faking it.”

Right when everyone had just forgotten about her accent in “One Day,” Hathaway is apparently committing and then some to a Julie Andrews-esque affectation for the new film. But it works better here given how everything in the movie screams over the top.