Anne Hathaway Broke Down In Tears Because She Was So Happy To Meet RuPaul

Anne Hathaway was her truest self when she let the waterworks flow on “The Late Show” Tuesday night.

During her appearance, the actress, who has received both backlash and adoration for her trademark earnestness, told host Stephen Colbert that she loves to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

But it wasn’t apparent how much of a fan she was of the reality show until RuPaul himself ran on stage, surprising “The Hustle” star and causing her to burst into tears.