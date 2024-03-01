Anne Hathaway can conquer a box office and rule red carpets, but even she occasionally needs a little help when it comes to sitting down in certain high-fashion looks.
The “Interstellar” actor let her social media followers in on a hilarious encounter with designer Donatella Versace last week, when Hathaway attended the luxury fashion label’s Fall/Winter 2024 show last week.
For the occasion, the “Princess Diaries” star donned a skintight red leather Versace dress.
And while it looked amazing, the actor struggled to get seated in the mini dress while posing for a picture with Versace:
“I just want to respect the integrity of the corset,” Hathaway says in a video of the moment, bursting into a fit of giggles as she lies flat on her back.
“Help her, she can’t move!” Versace says as people in the background continued to laugh.
“No! I’m fine, I’m fine,” Hathaway insisted, as she gamely struggled to pose. “It’s for Donatella! I’m so happy. Thank you for having me to Milan.”
Hathaway poked fun at the moment by posting a video of the incident in a carousel of photos and videos last week.
“Breathing? 😎 Sitting? 🙃 😂 love you @donatella_versace,” she captioned the post.
It looks like Hathaway was eventually able to find a way to sit down, at least according to photos from the Versace show:
While at the show, Hathaway encountered Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and the reported inspiration for Meryl Streep’s menacing, complicated character in “The Devil Wears Prada,” which Hathaway also starred in.
In a video captured by Lara Volpato for Women’s Wear Daily, Hathaway is seen telling Wintour “I can’t turn, but I can breathe” as the two make small talk.