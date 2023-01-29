What's Hot

'Friends' Actor Maggie Wheeler Says Matthew Perry's Memoir Was 'Sad' To Read

Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open

Protests Erupt Nationwide After Video Footage Shows Memphis Police Beating Tyre Nichols

Damar Hamlin Thankful, Speaks Publicly For 1st Time In Video

A Tiny Radioactive Capsule Has Been Lost In Australia

Academy Reviewing Oscar Rules After Online Campaign For Andrea Riseborough

Elusive Wildcat Found To Be Living On Mount Everest

Memphis Police Disband Unit That Beat Tyre Nichols

Trump Announces Plan To Build ‘Impenetrable Dome’ To Protect U.S. From Nuclear Threats

Proud Boys Aim To Subpoena Trump As Witness At Their Jan. 6 Trial: Reporter

Obamas: Killing Of Tyre Nichols A 'Painful Reminder' Of America's Police Problem

Trump Opens 2024 Run, Says He's 'More Committed' Than Ever

EntertainmentAnne Hathaway Paris Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway Went Viral For Dancing At Paris Fashion Week — And Twitter Can’t Stop Obsessing

“Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY,” one Twitter user said.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Anne Hathaway’s dance moves are shutting down the internet.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actor recently went viral after a video surfaced of her letting loose at an after-party during Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Hathaway attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, donned in a head-to-toe leopard-print outfit, featuring a beaded minidress, matching embellished leggings and high-heeled leopard print pumps.

In several viral clips after the show, Hathaway is seen dancing the night away, whipping around her long brunette tresses and bopping to the classic tune of 2001’s “Lady Marmalade” from the “Moulin Rogue” soundtrack.

In one clip, “The Princess Diaries” alum lip-syncs the lyrics, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?” amid a crowd of partygoers — and now Twitter can’t stop obsessing.

“Anne hathaway dancing has me in a chokehold” one user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY.”

“My entire tl is Anne Hathaway dancing & i could not be more at peace,” one fan wrote.

Keep reading to check out more of the hilarious Twitter reactions.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community