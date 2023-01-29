Anne Hathaway Went Viral For Dancing At Paris Fashion Week — And Twitter Can’t Stop Obsessing

Anne Hathaway’s dance moves are shutting down the internet.
The “Devil Wears Prada” actor recently went viral after a video surfaced of her letting loose at an after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
On Wednesday, Hathaway attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, donned in a head-to-toe leopard-print outfit, featuring a beaded minidress, matching embellished leggings and high-heeled leopard print pumps.
In several viral clips after the show, Hathaway is seen dancing the night away, whipping around her long brunette tresses and bopping to the classic tune of 2001’s “Lady Marmalade” from the “Moulin Rogue” soundtrack.
In one clip, “The Princess Diaries” alum lip-syncs the lyrics, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?” amid a crowd of partygoers — and now Twitter can’t stop obsessing.
“Anne hathaway dancing has me in a chokehold” one user wrote.
Another tweeted, “Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY.”
“My entire tl is Anne Hathaway dancing & i could not be more at peace,” one fan wrote.
Keep reading to check out more of the hilarious Twitter reactions.