Anne Hathaway Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction At 'The Late Show'

Anne Hathaway might have pulled off her best acting job ever at “The Late Show” on Tuesday.

“The Hustle” star replayed how she covered up her pants splitting as she exited the car before her guest appearance. He sashaying, model-y improv to conceal the giant rip in the front panel of her pants is the best part of the interview.

How to pose when you split your pants. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/J4PQy3svkb — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 8, 2019

Hathaway and host Stephen Colbert first made small talk about how she sneezed and split her dress on the way to the Met Gala once. That led to her confession that her outfit just ripped apart minutes before Tuesday’s “Late Show,” leaving her lower front area exposed.

“Wow, all the way to Christmas,” Colbert said.

“You know what, it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” Hathaway shot back.

Anyway, Hathaway called her sister to deliver another pantsuit and she was camera-ready for her chat segment.

Here she is in the different outfit she was wearing as she entered the building earlier.