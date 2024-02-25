EntertainmentAnne Hathaway barbra streisand

Anne Hathaway’s Over-The-Top Reaction To Barbra Streisand Charms Social Media

Hathaway had quite a reaction when Streisand walked onstage to receive her lifetime achievement nod at the SAG Awards.
Elyse Wanshel
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Anne Hathaway got visibly emotional at yet another awards show — but unlike at the 2013 Oscars, viewers were totally into it.

Barbra Streisand received a lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Saturday night, and when the “Funny Girl” walked onto stage, Hathaway had quite the reaction.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star shot out of her seat before anyone else in the audience to give Streisand a standing ovation, and then began to weep.

Many people on X, formerly Twitter, found Hathaway’s response relatable.

Hathaway wasn’t alone in her adoration. Hannah Waddingham of “Ted Lasso” also shed some tears when Streisand strut on to stage.

Many in the audience were sincerely happy for Babs.

And as one social media user put it, there’s a reason Streisand has earned so much hype:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot