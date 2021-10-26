“I was told by Fox Studio executives that if I brought Ellen to the premiere, my contract would be terminated,” Heche told Mr. Warburton Magazine. “I brought Ellen despite those threats, and we were escorted out of the theater before the lights came on by security and not allowed to attend the premiere party because they did not want any photos of us together.”

Heche, 52, told the Post that studio dealmakers immediately seemed to lose interest in her as the romantic lead opposite Harrison Ford in “Six Days Seven Nights,” but she praised Ford for standing by her. The 1998 Disney film, reportedly made for $80 million, grossed more than $164 million worldwide.

Heche is now starring in the tornado drama “13 Minutes.” She’s said before that she has no regrets about her time with DeGeneres.

“I was a part of a revolution that helped move equality forward. I would not have been able to do that if I had not fallen in love with Ellen,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2020.